Barclays Lowers Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target to $235.00

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $243.00 to $235.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.
BIDU has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Baidu from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $272.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.35.
Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $139.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.59 and a beta of 0.90. Baidu has a 52 week low of $101.62 and a 52 week high of $209.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.70.
About Baidu (Get Rating)
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
