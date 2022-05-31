Barclays Trims ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Target Price to $6.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.25.

NYSE:ARR opened at $7.57 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.14 and a fifty-two week high of $12.29. The stock has a market cap of $781.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 128.09% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.85%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 12.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,675,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,096 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,388,000 after acquiring an additional 911,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 404.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,131,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after acquiring an additional 907,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 27.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,845,000 after acquiring an additional 785,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

