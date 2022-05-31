Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.67

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barloworld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day moving average is $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Barloworld Limited operates as an industrial processing, distribution, and services company. The company offers industrial equipment and services comprising business-to-business sales, servicing, rebuilding, and salvaging of earthmoving equipment, industrial services, and power systems that enable various mining, construction, and power solutions.

