Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on B shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of NYSE B traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,267. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $31.08 and a 52 week high of $56.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day moving average is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,200,000 after acquiring an additional 25,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,130,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,193,000 after purchasing an additional 58,164 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,105,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,690,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,986,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,046,000 after purchasing an additional 65,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,771,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,184,000 after purchasing an additional 83,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

