Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Short Interest Up 35.6% in May

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, an increase of 35.6% from the April 30th total of 1,800,000 shares. Currently, 8.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 827,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.51. The company had a trading volume of 571,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,009. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Barnes & Noble Education has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.26.

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%. The business had revenue of $402.80 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick purchased 30,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director David G. Golden purchased 21,818 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $87,272.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $436,621. 3.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Barnes & Noble Education by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 42,666 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Barnes & Noble Education during the 1st quarter worth $513,000. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 275,045 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,136,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 71,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Barnes & Noble Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

About Barnes & Noble Education (Get Rating)

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.