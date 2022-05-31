Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.01 and last traded at C$12.29. 2,917,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average session volume of 676,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.98.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of -8.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 1,595 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$27.96, for a total transaction of C$44,595.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$688,276.55.

About Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

