Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires 12,800 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology accounts for 1.0% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,939,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $344,644,000 after buying an additional 1,789,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,198,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,436 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $59.66. The company had a trading volume of 171,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,331,778. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.78. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.77 and a 1 year high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total value of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,610 shares of company stock valued at $13,591,746. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

