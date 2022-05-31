Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,860 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Intuit makes up about 0.8% of Bayesian Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after purchasing an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Davidson Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Intuit by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 30,489 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,832,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $917,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $422.70. 24,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,381,148. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.10. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $339.36 and a 12 month high of $716.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 30.84%.

INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.84.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total value of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

