Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,575 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 97 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

NYSE:ACN traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $300.29. The stock had a trading volume of 35,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,330,844. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $310.60 and a 200 day moving average of $338.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

