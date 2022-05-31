BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Stake Decreased by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,450,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338,783 shares during the period. BELLUS Health makes up 3.2% of Altium Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Altium Capital Management LP owned 1.85% of BELLUS Health worth $11,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BELLUS Health by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,327 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BELLUS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BELLUS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of BELLUS Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.90.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.98. 5,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,493. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day moving average of $7.02. BELLUS Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 35.61% and a negative net margin of 436,406.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.

