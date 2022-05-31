Berenberg Bank Cuts Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Price Target to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTC BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.

Bakkavor Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, prepares and markets fresh prepared foods in the United Kingdom, the United States, and China. It offers meals, pizzas and breads, desserts, salads, soups and sauces, dips, food-to-go products, fresh cut salads, sandwiches and wraps, and bakery products.

