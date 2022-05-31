Berenberg Bank Cuts Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF) Price Target to GBX 110

Bakkavor Group (OTC:BKKVF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 110 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
OTC BKKVF opened at $1.62 on Friday. Bakkavor Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.62.
Bakkavor Group Company Profile
