Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.
Tharisa Company Profile (Get Rating)
