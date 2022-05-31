Berenberg Bank Cuts Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF) Price Target to GBX 250

Tharisa (OTCMKTS:TIHRF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TIHRF opened at $1.70 on Friday. Tharisa has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.86.

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

