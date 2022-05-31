Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Position Boosted by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 436.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,614,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,313,231 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $119,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.70.

NYSE BERY opened at $59.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Profile (Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.