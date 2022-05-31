Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217,411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 28,578 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.51% of Best Buy worth $123,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Best Buy from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Best Buy to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Best Buy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.88.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total value of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $83.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.07 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

