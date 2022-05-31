Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BIOC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Biocept from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Biocept to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Biocept from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biocept presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.63.

NASDAQ:BIOC opened at $1.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.64. Biocept has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Biocept ( NASDAQ:BIOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $19.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 million. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, analysts expect that Biocept will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biocept in the third quarter worth $45,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Biocept during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, a molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell and circulating cell-free tumor DNA and RNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. Its cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring to identify resistance mechanisms.

