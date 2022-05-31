bitCNY Trading Up 1.5% Over Last 7 Days (BITCNY)

bitCNY (BITCNY) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. bitCNY has a market cap of $4.33 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.58 or 0.01125234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $151.06 or 0.00479378 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00032123 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008241 BTC.

About bitCNY

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

Buying and Selling bitCNY

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

