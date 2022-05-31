Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Shares Down 7.2%

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSE:BITF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.46. 261,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,163,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$495.60 million and a PE ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.28.

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

