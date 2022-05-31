BlackHat One Day Trading Volume Tops $55,876.00 (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 31st. One BlackHat coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC on exchanges. BlackHat has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $55,876.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BlackHat has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.47 or 0.01429375 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001920 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $163.29 or 0.00513577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00032531 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008159 BTC.

BlackHat Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 8,470,571 coins and its circulating supply is 7,604,715 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

