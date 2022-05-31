BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 304,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.
BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.
