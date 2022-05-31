BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decrease of 21.3% from the April 30th total of 38,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 188,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of DSU stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.61. 304,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.50.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 20,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,189,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after acquiring an additional 95,425 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.