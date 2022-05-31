BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON: BTA) recently:

5/24/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 240 ($3.04) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They now have a GBX 185 ($2.34) price target on the stock.

5/18/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 225 ($2.85) to GBX 220 ($2.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 140 ($1.77) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/9/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a GBX 255 ($3.23) price target on the stock.

4/26/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/14/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/1/2022 – BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 260 ($3.29) to GBX 240 ($3.04). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

