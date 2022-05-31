Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.12). Blade Air Mobility reported earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDE traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 28,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,136. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.78. The company has a market cap of $484.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of -0.16.

In related news, Director Kenneth B. Lerer sold 3,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total transaction of $27,949.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,565.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

