Blocknet Market Cap Achieves $2.38 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 31st. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000848 BTC on exchanges. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $682.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocknet alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.48 or 0.00026420 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00012828 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00004010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Blocknet Profile

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,740,490 coins. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Blocknet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.