BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Lyft comprises 5.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.

LYFT stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,270,420. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $63.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.79.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.