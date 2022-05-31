BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Grows Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP raised its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Lyft comprises 5.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Lyft were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $3,415,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,589,174 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $67,906,000 after purchasing an additional 61,761 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 8.3% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 11,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,016,574 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $54,478,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 2,462.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,301 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 42,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.
LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Lyft from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna lowered Lyft from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on Lyft from $68.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on Lyft from $72.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.48.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 50.06% and a negative net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $157,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
