BlueDrive Global Investors LLP Trims Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

BlueDrive Global Investors LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up 11.6% of BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. BlueDrive Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.47. The stock had a trading volume of 562,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,816,756. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.27 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The business’s revenue was up 136.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UBER. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

