Bluefin Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,939,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 22,072,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,869,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,778 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Simon Property Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 63,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 214,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,306,000 after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,122. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.03. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.46 and a 52 week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($1.44). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.12% and a return on equity of 56.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.35%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

