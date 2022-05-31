Bluefin Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.47 Million Investment in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

SMH stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $245.33. 76,067 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,843,116. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $215.23 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.80 and a 200-day moving average of $271.30.

