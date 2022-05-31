BMO Capital Markets Cuts Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $82.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.00.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.82 on Friday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average of $70.78. The firm has a market cap of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -39.34%.

In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $551,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at $12,461,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $275,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,208,751.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,610 shares of company stock worth $13,591,746. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 21.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 75.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 19,537 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 6.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 450,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,195,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 45.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 187,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,331,000 after buying an additional 58,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.