Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Robert W. Baird currently has $115.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BOOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised Boot Barn from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.67.
NYSE BOOT opened at $81.74 on Friday. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $65.79 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.78.
In other news, insider John Hazen sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $72,492.03. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,624.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,152,991. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 36.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 924.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000.
Boot Barn Company Profile (Get Rating)
Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boot Barn (BOOT)
- There’s An Institutional Bottom In Autodesk
- Kohl’s Stock is Becoming Affordable
- Sonos Stock Sounds Cheap Down Here
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.