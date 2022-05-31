Boxer Capital LLC Has $14.67 Million Holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)

Boxer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,238,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,333 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $14,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MIST. Eversept Partners LP bought a new position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $649,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 850,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 147,767 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 885,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 203,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

MIST stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,002. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.29. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $8.24.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MIST. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

