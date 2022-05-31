Brahman Capital Corp. Has $26.03 Million Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 50,472 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics makes up 1.9% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Brahman Capital Corp. owned 0.27% of United Therapeutics worth $26,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $327,851,000 after purchasing an additional 54,462 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after purchasing an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 538,769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,417,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.58, for a total transaction of $670,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,065.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,049,190. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $236.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.78.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $2.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $232.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,091. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.53 and a 200-day moving average of $192.99.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

