Brahman Capital Corp. Has $61.56 Million Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Brahman Capital Corp. increased its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,670,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,776 shares during the quarter. Aramark comprises 4.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $61,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 320.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 587,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aramark by 5.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 123,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,796,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Aramark by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,481,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,449,000 after purchasing an additional 440,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. 37,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,424. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.78.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Aramark had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

About Aramark (Get Rating)

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.