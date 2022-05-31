Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 5,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 265,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
BAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
About Braskem (NYSE:BAK)
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
