Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Trading Up 6%

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) rose 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $19.17. Approximately 5,268 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 265,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.

BAK has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Braskem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Braskem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $18.63.

Braskem ( NYSE:BAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($2.27). Braskem had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 156.07%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Braskem S.A. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Braskem by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Braskem by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Braskem by 115.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Braskem by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Braskem by 309.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

