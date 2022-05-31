Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires 7,681 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.19% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CENTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

CENTA opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average of $43.46. Central Garden & Pet has a 52-week low of $38.56 and a 52-week high of $53.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 7,306 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $305,244.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,742,865.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

