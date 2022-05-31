Bridgewater Associates LP Cuts Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,132 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of Coca-Cola Consolidated worth $6,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:COKE opened at $565.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $498.29 and a 200-day moving average of $536.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.07. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a twelve month low of $378.15 and a twelve month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $8.42 EPS for the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 45.51%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

