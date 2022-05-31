Bridgewater Associates LP Has $4.91 Million Stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in agilon health were worth $4,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Get agilon health alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AGL shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of AGL stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion and a PE ratio of -19.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. agilon health, inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $44.83.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $462.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.53 million. agilon health had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $139,393.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,285.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Smith sold 145,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,919.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,580.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,995,915. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

agilon health Profile (Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.