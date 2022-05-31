Bridgewater Associates LP Has $5.33 Million Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,175 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.11% of Premier worth $5,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 69,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Premier in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.57.

Premier stock opened at $38.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.57 and a 1 year high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.61.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Premier had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $347.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

