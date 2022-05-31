Bridgewater Associates LP Increases Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,981 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned 0.10% of Integra LifeSciences worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IART. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 18,466 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 99.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,134 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

In other Integra LifeSciences news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 6,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total value of $413,938.72. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,659.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $9,700,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 156,518 shares of company stock worth $10,129,401. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ IART opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.70. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $55.16 and a 1 year high of $76.70. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $376.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IART. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.83.

Integra LifeSciences Profile (Get Rating)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.