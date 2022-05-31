Bridgewater Associates LP Invests $4.86 Million in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 83,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,531,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,957,903,000 after purchasing an additional 379,178 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,177,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,307,000 after purchasing an additional 217,701 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,537,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,701,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,887,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,835,000 after acquiring an additional 80,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,145,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,062,000 after acquiring an additional 26,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AFL stock opened at $60.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.61. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $51.28 and a 1 year high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,357 shares of company stock worth $764,809 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

