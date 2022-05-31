Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 11,098 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,098 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 735,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,564,000 after buying an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

CBRL opened at $105.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.44. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.30 and a 1 year high of $163.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.88.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.