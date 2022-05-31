Bridgewater Associates LP Purchases 4,226 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned about 0.10% of ShockWave Medical worth $6,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,568,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $387,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

Shares of SWAV opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.80 and its 200-day moving average is $173.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.03.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $93.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. ShockWave Medical’s revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total value of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.98, for a total transaction of $488,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,309.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,971 shares of company stock worth $18,379,893 over the last 90 days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

