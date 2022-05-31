Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 11,964 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,964 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Amgen by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 678 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in Amgen by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $255.26 on Tuesday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $245.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.53.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 76.38%.

AMGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their target price on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.07.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

