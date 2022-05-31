Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 40,028 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,028 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in PVH were worth $7,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,919,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PVH by 786.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 40,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 35,819 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of PVH by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,942,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered PVH from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PVH from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.29.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $60.35 and a 12 month high of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.07.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.86. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.13%.

In related news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $36,627.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

