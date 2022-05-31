Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) is Greenlight Capital Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Greenlight Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,787,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,312 shares during the period. Brighthouse Financial accounts for approximately 11.2% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned about 4.75% of Brighthouse Financial worth $196,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,239,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,030,000 after purchasing an additional 203,134 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,458,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 571,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,580,000 after buying an additional 107,416 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 376,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after buying an additional 102,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 375,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,460,000 after buying an additional 48,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

BHF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.74. The company had a trading volume of 3,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,858. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.03 and a 52 week high of $62.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 12.49%. Brighthouse Financial’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.10.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

