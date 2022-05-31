Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.51. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $62.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company had a trading volume of 189,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,413. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Horizon Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $783.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.27%.

In other news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of Horizon Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

