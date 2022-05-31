Brokerages Anticipate Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) to report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Vail Resorts posted sales of $889.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.44 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $2.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $906.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.87 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 11.91%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $328.25.

Vail Resorts stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $252.21. The company had a trading volume of 516,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,616. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.02 and a beta of 1.19. Vail Resorts has a 12-month low of $221.38 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $280.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.25%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTN. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 390.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

