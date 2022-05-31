Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.33. BlackRock TCP Capital reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.55 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 66.68% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TCPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCPC. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 145.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the third quarter valued at about $136,000. 24.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,557. The firm has a market cap of $778.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.50. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $12.46 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The company has a current ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 23.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.90%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

