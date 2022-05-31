Brokerages Expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to Post $2.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.35 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.42. Danaher reported earnings of $2.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $10.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.19 to $10.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.55 to $10.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Danaher from $311.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.14.

DHR traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $263.59. The stock had a trading volume of 153,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,101. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $285.28. The firm has a market cap of $191.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.57%.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after buying an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Danaher by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,372,479,000 after buying an additional 635,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after buying an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,117,282,000 after purchasing an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,015,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.