Brokerages Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) to post sales of $7.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $12.00 million. MEI Pharma reported sales of $10.12 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year sales of $38.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.28 million to $44.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $31.17 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $37.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.32% and a negative net margin of 62.40%.

MEIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MEI Pharma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.86.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 4,830,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,289,670. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.28. MEI Pharma has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $3.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $1.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MEI Pharma during the first quarter worth $152,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MEI Pharma in the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 8.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,818 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,949,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 61,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MEI Pharma by 9.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 952,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

