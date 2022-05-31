Brokerages Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $669.30 Million

Brokerages expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) to announce $669.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $590.22 million to $715.19 million. PagSeguro Digital reported sales of $378.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $3.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PagSeguro Digital.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $579.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAGS. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Itaú Unibanco upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.76.

Shares of NYSE PAGS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,071,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,390. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.67. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $61.65.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Provida Pension Fund Administrator bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter valued at $66,000. 57.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

