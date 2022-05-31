Brokerages Expect Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ earnings. Perpetua Resources posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perpetua Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.48). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Perpetua Resources.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PPTA. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Perpetua Resources from $12.25 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perpetua Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

In other Perpetua Resources news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $30,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris J. Robison bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 19,000 shares of company stock worth $65,580. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPTA. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perpetua Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 24,771,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,835,810 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $2,725,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,036,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perpetua Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $747,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Perpetua Resources by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PPTA remained flat at $$3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 72,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,171. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $219.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.08. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $9.42.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp.

